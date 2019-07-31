JAMES R. STEEL, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born April 6, 1928, the son of Raymond and Edith Steel. He was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church and loved spending time with family. He especially loved traveling to Texas to see his grandkids. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Counsel 451, and was an avid Reds fan. Surviving are his wife, Suzanne; children, James J. (Kellie) Steel, and Kate (Patrick) Hancock; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Joseph Terry. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church, 518 E. Dewald. The family will receive friends one hour prior to mass. Memorials to Visiting Nurse or Knights of Columbus. Arrangements by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019