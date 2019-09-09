JAMES REDMOND, 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind., with his loving family by his side. Born Aug. 3, 1934, in Lexington, Miss., he was the son of the late Bilbo and Julia Redmond. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Redmond; five daughters, LaVonda Bailey, Kimberly Bates, Arlecia White, Janelle Jones and Chenita "Nikki" Redmond; two sons, Byron Redmond and Johnny Redmond; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Rule, and a grandson, Marcus Hayden. Service is noon Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Rd., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019