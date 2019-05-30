Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES RICHARD POCOCK. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES RICHARD POCOCK, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Denni son, Ohio, James was the son of the late Charles and Lenora Pocock Sr. James worked at St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 20 years prior to his retirement. He could fix anything and loved his job. His fun loving and hyper personality will always be remembered. James was a multi-talented musician. He and his wife Shirley enjoyed traveling together for many years. James was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Shirley Pocock; children, Jina (Gary) Newman, Laura (Nick) Schott and Teri (Tom) Fox; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles (Carol) Pocock Jr. James was also preceded in death by his children, Philip Pocock and Susan Pocock; grandson, Jimmy Schott; and siblings, William Pocock and Mary Ann Forgatch. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 4 p.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Bloomingdale Food Bank or Parkview Home, Health & Hospice.



