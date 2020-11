JAMES RICHARD "JIM" WRIXON SR., 90, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Jim was the son of the late Harvey and Anne Wrixon. Jim earned his MBA from Niagara University in New York. Jim served his country as a proud Korean War Army veteran. During his 35 years career as a business professor, he taught at Eastern Michigan University, IPFW, and Indiana Tech. Jim really enjoyed reading, playing tennis, and watching baseball and IU basketball. Jim was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy "Jo" Wrixon; children, Jim Wrixon Jr., John (Barbara) Wrixon, Robert Wrixon, Donald (Toni) Wrixon, Donna (Larry) Weeks, Mary Jo (Don) Gieseke, Barbara (Nikos) Thoksakis, Debbie (Mike) Lewandowski, and Dawn Parkison; twin brother, Charles Wrixon; daughter-in-law, Karen Parkison; 15 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his son, John Parkison; and daughter -in-law, Aymee Wrixon. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.