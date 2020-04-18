Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBERT ADAMS. View Sign Service Information Frurip-May Funeral Home 309 W. Michigan Street Lagrange , IN 46761 (260)-463-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES ROBERT ADAMS, 85, of Wolcottville, Ind., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville, Ind. Born Oct. 21, 1934, in Allen County, Ind., he was the son of Robert A. and Glennis (Ramsey) Adams. Living for many years in the Fort Wayne area, he owned and operated Jim Adams Electric for over 20 years. In 1999, he moved from Fort Wayne to Big Long Lake in rural Wolcottville, Ind. Jim enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, bowling, and working in his yard. He was a member of the IBEW 305 Electric Union in Fort Wayne and Stroh Church of Christ in Stroh, Ind. Mr. Adams had served seven years in the United States Army Reserves. On Oct. 7, 1961, in Fort Wayne, he married Faunda Sue Wyatt; she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Jenni Ruehl of Xenia, Ohio, and Wendy Adams-Icard of Grand Rapids, Mich.; three sons, Derek (Pam) Adams of Golconda, Ill., Greg Adams of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jered (Lauren) Adams of Huntertown, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Heather, Kristen, Weston, Colby, Dustin, April, Joel, Justin, Jonathon, and Lily; three step-grandchildren, Nick, Matt and Brooke; six great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat Avery of Fort Wayne. Along with his wife he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, JoAnn Deputy. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Stroh Church of Christ. Condolences may be left for the family at

