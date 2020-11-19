JAMES ROBERT "TEX" MOORE SR., 70, of Berne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Irvin and Lavon Mosser Moore. Tex entered the military service on June 4, 1969 as part of the volunteer draft. He served in the 1ST Battalion (Mechanized) 50 Infantry attached to the 1ST Field Force. After he returned from Vietnam, he continued to serve in the National Guard and accumulated 25 years of service. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his Vietnam experience, but it was unknown to him. After 49 years, Tex found out that he had been given this honor and the medals were delivered to him. They are proudly displayed in his home. Tex retired from BF Goodrich Tire company after 30 years, where he was a tire builder for most of that time. He retired from the Berne Volunteer Fire Department. His passion in life was his boys and his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Pyle Moore, who he married on March 18, 1978. Carolyn's parents are Robert Pyle and the late Frieda Nussbaum Pyle. Tex has a brother, Carl Moore of Ossian and the late Noella Moore; sister Carolyn Engle and the late Ron Engle, and Sister Eugenia Moore. Jim is also survived by his children, J. Robert "Rob" Moore Jr., Ryan Jeffrey Moore (Jill Suman Moore) and Caleb Eugene Moore (Paige Wendling Moore). Tex has six grandchildren, Josheb Robert Moore, Jubilee Rose Moore; Patton Michael Moore, Penelope Pearl Moore, Basil Benjamin Moore, and Milo Jethro Jamison Moore; and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Betty) Burke, Dick Pyle (deceased) and wife Gayle, and David (Cindy) Pyle. "He loved his Christ and is now in His presence waiting for us to join him." Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at First Missionary Church, 950 US-27, Berne (IN 46711), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Liechty Funeral Home, 366 Heritage Trail, Berne (IN 46711). The family is requesting that everyone in attendance to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store