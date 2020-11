MOORE SR., JAMES ROBERT "TEX": Funeral service is 11 a.m. today, Nov. 20, 2020, at First Missionary Church, 950 US-27, Berne (IN 46711), with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements by Liechty Funeral Home, 366 Heritage Trail, Berne. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store