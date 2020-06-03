JAMES RUSSELL SIDES, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Dec. 5, 1964, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Steven and Vienna Sides. Russ was a 1983 graduate of South Side High School, and excelled in music. After high school, his musical abilities called him to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He served proudly and honorably in the Marine Corps band stationed in California and Hawaii. Later in life he earned an Associates Degree in Human Services at Ivy Tech. Surviving are his brothers, Scott (Becky) Sides and Wesley Sides, both of Fort Wayne; his beloved aunt, Leta Gilbert; special cousin, Craig Brigman; and numerous other cousins. Service is noon Monday, June 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior beginning at 11 a.m. Bob Wine officiating. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Hospital. "There is no sorrow on earth that heaven can't heal".