JAMES "JIM" STEDMAN, 67, of Fort Wayne and Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the care of family and hospice. He was a gentle and creative man - a musician, a photographer and a woodcraftsman. He loved sailing the gulf coast of Florida, enjoying nature, and working on his sailboat. He was the son of Dale and Mary Jane (Snook) Stedman. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Snider High School in 1970. Jim is survived by sisters, Jan Gibson, Linda Escosa and Marti Cooper and their families. Family and friends will gather for open visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Folsom Room at Plymouth Church, 501 West Berry St., with a brief Tribute at 1:30 p.m. (Casual attire is appropriate). Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019