Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "JIM" STEDMAN. View Sign

JAMES "JIM" STEDMAN, 67, of Fort Wayne and Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the care of family and hospice. He was a gentle and creative man - a musician, a photographer and a woodcraftsman. He loved sailing the gulf coast of Florida, enjoying nature, and working on his sailboat. He was the son of Dale and Mary Jane (Snook) Stedman. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Snider High School in 1970. Jim is survived by sisters, Jan Gibson, Linda Escosa and Marti Cooper and their families. Family and friends will gather for open visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Folsom Room at Plymouth Church, 501 West Berry St., with a brief Tribute at 1:30 p.m. (Casual attire is appropriate). Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

JAMES "JIM" STEDMAN, 67, of Fort Wayne and Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the care of family and hospice. He was a gentle and creative man - a musician, a photographer and a woodcraftsman. He loved sailing the gulf coast of Florida, enjoying nature, and working on his sailboat. He was the son of Dale and Mary Jane (Snook) Stedman. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Snider High School in 1970. Jim is survived by sisters, Jan Gibson, Linda Escosa and Marti Cooper and their families. Family and friends will gather for open visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Folsom Room at Plymouth Church, 501 West Berry St., with a brief Tribute at 1:30 p.m. (Casual attire is appropriate). Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Funeral Home Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society

4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

260-496-9600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close