JAMES T. FRANCES, 95, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was the founder of F and M Tile and Terrazzo Company. James enjoyed photography, travel, art, and music. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II, in the European theater that landed in Normandy. He engaged in battles in France, Germany, and Czechoslovakia. James was preceded in death by wife, Charlotte Frances. He is survived by sister, Erma Taulman; and nephews. Private family service was held. Preferred memorials in James' honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
