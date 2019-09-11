Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES T. MALEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES T. MALEY, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence. Born June 17, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Roy and Glen iveive (Langas) Maley. Jim attended North Side High School and then continued his education at IPFW in Fort Wayne where he studied anthropology. Jim served his country honorably with the United States Air Force. On Aug. 18, 1970, he married his wife of 49 years, Susan Burton in Fort Wayne. He and his family are members of Blackhawk Ministries. In 1977, Jim gave his life to Christ and devoted his time to serving God and people. Jim was an entrepreneur and owned several business. Jim was also an artist and enjoyed painting, carving, drawing, and making walking sticks. Jim enjoyed listening to music and loved to spend time with his family, grandchildren, loved ones, and was known for his infectious smile. He is survived by his spouse, Susan Maley; daughter, Kelli Moore; sons, Christopher (Amy) Lowden, Jason (Lynnette) Maley and Andrew (Karen) Maley; daughter, Anna (Michael) Hosford; son, James Joseph (Lindsey) Maley; 27 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roy (Norene) Maley, Patrick (Cindi) Maley and Carol Perl. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Donald James Maley. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the church. Burial will take place at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.



