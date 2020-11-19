JAMES T. "JT" MORRIS, 78, departed this this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. Born Dec. 17, 1941, in Joiner, Ark., he was a son of Ruben and Mary Morris. JT retired from General Electric after 34 years of service. He was a avid and dedicated bowler and softball player. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Amber Morris - (Leon) Williams, Izetta Morris - Hall (Adriene Bray), Cassandra Woods - (Matt) Aguirre, and Jeffrey Todd Brown; nine grandchildren, Leondra Williams - Jackson, Janardo L. Morris, Juan Williams, Tiffany Brown, Randale Morris, Ebbie Clark III, Odessey Morris - Clark, Destany Clark, and Austin Williams; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Hilton (Lola) Morris Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosie l. (Johnson) Morris; daughter, Jennifer Morris - Clark; son, Jason Dickson - Morris; brothers, Samuel Sullivan, Chester Sullivan, Moses Sullivan - Johnson, Paul R. Morris, James "Joe" Jones, and Calvin Keys; and sisters, Mosielee Hudson and Margaret Knox. Service is noon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Wings of Deliverance, with a walk-thru visitation starting at 11 a.m. Due to COVID 19, masks will be required and limited seating for service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com