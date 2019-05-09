Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES VERNON HART Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES VERNON HART SR., 81, of Lecanto, Fla., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Lecanto, Fla. Born June 12, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of James and Louisa (Barrand) Hart. In 1950, Jim graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne. He also served in the U.S. Army. Jim worked for International Harvester for 33 year and retired from their Indianapolis plant in October of 1993. Jim and his wife Corinne moved from Indianapolis, Ind., to Lecanto, Fla., and lived there for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Crystal River, Fla. He is survived by his loving wife, Corinne Hart; son, James Vernon (Maggie) Hart; daughters, Christine Hirschey and Erin Gomez; seven grandchildren, James V. Hart, Jamie (Jeremy) Elliott, Kelly Pickell, Kristy Boyd, Nicholas Hirschey, Andrew Hirschey, and Gabrielle Gomez; seven great-grandchildren, Bane Elliott, Maggie Lynn Adair, Bella Hirschey, Jaden Hirschey, Haylie Boyd, Hayden Boyd, and Sean Pickell; three brothers, David (Sharon) Hart, Lee (Mary) Windsor and Mike (Joan) Windsor; and two sisters, Barbara Teague and Janice Gatain. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kim Pickell; two brothers, Chester and Donald Hart; and sister, Sharon Baumgartner. A Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana at a later date. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

