JAMES "JIM" W. JOHNSON, 74, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born on July 4, 1944 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth Johnson. James was a 1962 graduate of Arcola High School and attended Purdue University for one year. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard until he was honorably discharged in 1970. He was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. Over the years he enjoyed singing with the Summit City Barber Shop Chorus, being a 10-year 4-H member and was a 50-year 4-H Dairy Club Leader. Jim grew up on a dairy farm and enjoyed working as a farmer for a majority of his life. Jim also worked at Wieland Furniture and Fisher Specialties and served as a volunteer firefighter. Since retiring, Jim enjoyed camping trips especially with his grandchildren and could always be found fixing something or woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Naomi Johnson; children, Dawn (Dave) Trudell, Tara (Tim) Hallman, Amy (Jamil) Saleh; step-children, Bonnie (Barry) Kammeyer, Cheryl (Kevin) Nill, and David (Natalie) Clark; eight grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Dahlkamp, Paul (Cheryl) Johnson and Lauretta (Dan) Matter. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill (IN 46741), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grabill Missionary Church or Allen County 4-H Club. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019