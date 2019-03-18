JOHNSON, JAMES "JIM" W.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill (IN 46741), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, also at the church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd.
