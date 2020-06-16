JAMES W. KLOPFENSTEIN
JAMES W. KLOPFENSTEIN, 77, passed Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was son to the late Keith and Margie Klopfen stein. He proudly served his country in the Army and was retired from commercial construction. James liked auctions, fixing tools and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy; son, James (Deb) Klopfenstein II; three grandchildren, Holly (Adam), Hayle (Zach) and James III; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, Logan, Olivia, Jaylynn, Corbin, and Luke Layla; sister, Carol Ely; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark; and brother, Kent. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 State Road 37, Harlan, with calling one hour prior. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
JUN
19
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
