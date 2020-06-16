JAMES W. KLOPFENSTEIN, 77, passed Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was son to the late Keith and Margie Klopfen stein. He proudly served his country in the Army and was retired from commercial construction. James liked auctions, fixing tools and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy; son, James (Deb) Klopfenstein II; three grandchildren, Holly (Adam), Hayle (Zach) and James III; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, Logan, Olivia, Jaylynn, Corbin, and Luke Layla; sister, Carol Ely; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark; and brother, Kent. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 State Road 37, Harlan, with calling one hour prior. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.