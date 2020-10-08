1/1
JAMES W. ROSSELOT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES W. ROSSELOT JR., 64, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late James Rosselot Sr. and Jacquelyn (John) Mowat, who survives of Fort Wayne. James was a 1974 graduate from Northop High School where he played football and earned all-city for three years. He worked as a painter for BZW Master Painters for over 40 years. James loved to fish and to play golf. He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Cheryl) Rosselot of Clarksville, Ind., Patrick (Debra) Rosselot of Fort Wayne, Janet Wittekind of Fort Wayne, and Pete (Darcy) Rosselot of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and special brother, Fred Taylor of Fort Wayne. James was also preceded in death by his best friend and dog, Jackson. Service is 6 p.m, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Northrop High School football program. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved