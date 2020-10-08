JAMES W. ROSSELOT JR., 64, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late James Rosselot Sr. and Jacquelyn (John) Mowat, who survives of Fort Wayne. James was a 1974 graduate from Northop High School where he played football and earned all-city for three years. He worked as a painter for BZW Master Painters for over 40 years. James loved to fish and to play golf. He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Cheryl) Rosselot of Clarksville, Ind., Patrick (Debra) Rosselot of Fort Wayne, Janet Wittekind of Fort Wayne, and Pete (Darcy) Rosselot of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and special brother, Fred Taylor of Fort Wayne. James was also preceded in death by his best friend and dog, Jackson. Service is 6 p.m, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Northrop High School football program. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com