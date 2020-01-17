Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES W. "JIM" SCHLUP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES W. "JIM" SCHLUP, 86, of Angola, IN passed quietly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 20, 1933, he was a son of the late Fred and Alvina Schlup, and was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly J. Freiburger, all of Fort Wayne, Ind. He attended the Bullard School, Anthony Wayne School, and Elmhurst High School. Jim was raised on the family orchard and farm in the Aboite Township, devoting his life to all things produce. He was considered an expert in fruits and vegetables, especially apples. He owned and operated The Fancy Pack Pre-Pak Co., of Fort Wayne, and later the North 40 Market at Lake James, Angola. "His warm smile, kind helping hands, and vast knowledge will be greatly missed." He is survived by a daughter, Lynn A. of Oconee, Ga.; and sons, James Jr. (Patricia), and John (Toni); and grandson, James III, all of Angola. In addition to his parents, his brothers, Frederick A. and Richard T., went home before him. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



