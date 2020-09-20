1/1
JAMES W. (JIM) STROBLE
JAMES (JIM) W. STROBLE, 98, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the evening at Towne House Retirement Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., with his wife, Edwina, at his side. Born on Aug. 8, 1922 to Harley and Nellie Stroble in Jay County, Ind.,Jim went on to join the 14thAir Force of the U.S. Army Air Corps (heir to the Flying Tigers) and served with distinction as a signalman in the China/Burma/India theater. He married Evelyn "Edwina" Davis on June 6, 1942; they recently celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary. After the war, he began a 42-year career at Zollner Corp. in Fort Wayne, taking the skills he learned there and starting his own company, Tri-State Instrument Service, which has provided for four generations of his family and continues to thrive today. An avid gardener, passionate member of the VFW, and proud "snow bird" (he loved to call from his retirement home in Florida in January to report on the sunny weather to his friends and family in Indiana), Jim was a beloved member of his family and will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn "Edwina" (Daivs); son, Lynn Stroble (Cathy); grandchildren, Kimberly Wade (Staughton), Tim Stroble, Ryan Stroble,Emily Sze (Leo), and Mandi Haffner (Corey); and great-grandchildren, Ronin, Kiernin, Damien, Sydney, Lydia, Vivian, and Isla.He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Stroble (Suzi). Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Fort Recovery, Ohio. American Legion Post 211 of Portland will conduct military graveside rites. Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
