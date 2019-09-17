JAMES W. WORMAN JR., 84, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Fla. Born May 12, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late James Worman and Kathryn Gilbert and grandson of Henry and Lurl Worman and Frank and Clara Weller, both of Garrett, Ind. He was a lifelong resident of the Fort Wayne area before moving to North Myers, Fla. He graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, in 1954, and many fire fighting, EMS, and military schools, including the Army OCS school. He retired in 2001 from International Harvester (Navistar) Engineering Department as a Project Engineer with 47 years service. He was a member of the Indiana Army and the Air National Guard with 23 years total service. At one time he was also a member of the Allen County and Adams County Sheriff's Reserve. He was a member of the NRA and American Legion. He loved fish, the water, riding motorcycles, gun ranges, music and travel to see wildlife and Mother Nature. His most favorite trip was to Alaska. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind., with interment to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery south of Auburn, with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion and the U.S. Army. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019