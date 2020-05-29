JAMES WALTER THOMPSON
Or Copy this URL to Share
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved