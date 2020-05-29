JAMES WALTER THOMPSON, 92, of Harlan, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Ashton Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born April 12, 1928, in Harlan , he was a son of the late Florence Ione (Gustin) and Walter James Thompson. Jim was an industrious and determined farmer, who cherished his family. He loved to winter in Florida with Ruth and enjoyed couples bowling. He loved the game of golf and was a left handed golfer like Mickelson. He served on the Board of Directors of Allen Dairy for many years and as its Board Chairman. He was an active member of South Scipio United Brethren Church and the Church Farm. He will be sadly missed by his children, Diane (Greg) Schneider, Colleen (Mark) Lengacher, James (Connie) Thompson Jr., and Scott (Jamie) Thompson; sisters, Betty Richmond, Bonita Stopher and Pauline Nusbaum; eight grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and his German Shepherd, Spud. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; brothers, Charles, Robert, Max, and Russell. Private services will be held at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, Ohio. He will be laid to rest at Scipio Cemetery. Memorials are to South Scipio United Brethren Church, 24990 Antwerp Road, Harlan, IN 46743. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.