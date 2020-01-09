JAMES WILLIAM AMBLE, 75, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. He was born in Colfax, Wis., a son of the late Phillip and Selma Amble. James graduated from Chetek High School and earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology. He served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1969 as a Communications Operator. He was an Industrial Engineer with General Motors for 44 years, retiring in 2009. He was an avid University of Wisconsin sports fan and loved to travel the world with his wife. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Ann Marie Amble of Arlington, Texas; sons, Tom (Lauren) Amble of Denver, Colo., Joseph Poppy of Robbinsdale, Minn., Jeffery (Christine) Poppy of Weston, Conn., and Michael (Amy) Poppy of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Alison Poppy, Dylan Poppy, Nigel Poppy, Van Amble, Rhys Amble, and Nora Amble. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Amble and Gerald Amble. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020