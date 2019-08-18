Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES WILLIAM "JIM" "JR" BRANDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES WILLIAM "JR" "JIM" BRANDT, 73, of Auburn, Ind., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Sept. 20, 1945, he was a son of F. Vern Brandt and A. Carol (Mace) Brandt. He was raised in Arcola, Ind., where he attended Arcola school and later Elmhurst High School. Jim joined the Air National Guard 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing in 1963. Was a member of the Motorpol, Civil Engineer and retired in 1986 as Aircraft Maintenance Crew Chief as a mechanic on F4s at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. He lived in Sebring, Fla. for several years where he was a member of AMVETS, V.F.W. and American Legion (treasurer, chaplain, Honor Guard, Legion Riders), before moving back to Auburn Ind. in 2016. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandkids, drinking a cold Miller Lite. Always the life of the party, telling jokes, singing or dancing, his laughter will be missed. Surviving are daughters, Cynthia (Donald) Caywood, Linda Poeppel of Auburn, and Judith Sands of Illinois; grandchildren include Joey, Earl, Tiffany, Zachuary, Landon, Dallas, Cadia; and 15 great-grandchildren that he loved to spoil; siblings, Judith Bennett, Jean (Frank) Blanton, Robert (Donna) Brandt, and Janell Banks. Jim had several nieces and nephews that he adored teasing. "Please join us" for a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at American Legion Post 97 in Auburn. A ride will precede dinner starting at the Post at 11 a.m.

JAMES WILLIAM "JR" "JIM" BRANDT, 73, of Auburn, Ind., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkview Hospice in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Sept. 20, 1945, he was a son of F. Vern Brandt and A. Carol (Mace) Brandt. He was raised in Arcola, Ind., where he attended Arcola school and later Elmhurst High School. Jim joined the Air National Guard 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing in 1963. Was a member of the Motorpol, Civil Engineer and retired in 1986 as Aircraft Maintenance Crew Chief as a mechanic on F4s at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. He lived in Sebring, Fla. for several years where he was a member of AMVETS, V.F.W. and American Legion (treasurer, chaplain, Honor Guard, Legion Riders), before moving back to Auburn Ind. in 2016. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandkids, drinking a cold Miller Lite. Always the life of the party, telling jokes, singing or dancing, his laughter will be missed. Surviving are daughters, Cynthia (Donald) Caywood, Linda Poeppel of Auburn, and Judith Sands of Illinois; grandchildren include Joey, Earl, Tiffany, Zachuary, Landon, Dallas, Cadia; and 15 great-grandchildren that he loved to spoil; siblings, Judith Bennett, Jean (Frank) Blanton, Robert (Donna) Brandt, and Janell Banks. Jim had several nieces and nephews that he adored teasing. "Please join us" for a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at American Legion Post 97 in Auburn. A ride will precede dinner starting at the Post at 11 a.m. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close