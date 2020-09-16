1/1
JAMESON BRUCE ALEXANDER
JAMESON BRUCE ALEXANDER, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born June 9, 1981 in Boston, Mass., he was a son of Dr. J. Steven and Susan Alexander; and the brother of Emily and Katherine, all of whom survive. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer. He graduated from Homestead High School with honors in 1999. Jameson was a life-long sports fan, cheering on teams around the country across many different sports, but none more so than his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels. A private service is planned. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes. Suggested memorials to FARA - Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, 533 West Uwchlan Ave., Downington (PA 19335). www.curefa.org/


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
