JAMIA "MIMI" FITZGERALD, 40, of Fort Wayne, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She had work ed for F.W.C.S., before her health had failed her. She was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughters, Da'Jinay Fitzgerald and Sa'Niah Whitehorn; son, Da'Jon Fitzgerald; sisters, Jessica Smith, Jamika Massey and April Cotton; a brother, Dave Cotton; and godson, Aiden Coleman; and special daughter, A'Brea Clements. Service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 2111 Edsall Ave., with calling one hour prior. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019