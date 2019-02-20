JAMIA "MIMI" FITZGERALD

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMIA "MIMI" FITZGERALD.

JAMIA "MIMI" FITZGERALD, 40, of Fort Wayne, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She had work ed for F.W.C.S., before her health had failed her. She was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughters, Da'Jinay Fitzgerald and Sa'Niah Whitehorn; son, Da'Jon Fitzgerald; sisters, Jessica Smith, Jamika Massey and April Cotton; a brother, Dave Cotton; and godson, Aiden Coleman; and special daughter, A'Brea Clements. Service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 2111 Edsall Ave., with calling one hour prior. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Funeral Home
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.