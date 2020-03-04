JAMIE RENEE SWARTZ, 42, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Jamie was the daughter of Michael (Carol) Swartz and Donna Crary-Johnson. Jamie loved animals and enjoyed training dogs and showing horses. She also enjoyed reading, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her children, Gabrielle Swartz and Breanna Swartz; siblings, Brittany Swartz, Chad Swartz and Danielle (Kevin) Gillihan; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Airelle Swartz. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the Bowen Center.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020