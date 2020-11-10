1/1
JAN LEENDERT TROOST
JAN LEENDERT TROOST, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born in The Netherlands on May 5, 1930, he served in the Dutch military. He worked for the city of Fort Wayne and Fred Meyer Piano. He had many talents which included repairing electronic equipment, home remodeling and wood crafting. He was at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home for the last year and a half. He married Adriana Maria Jacoba Van Den Berg on Sept. 4, 1952. Surviving along with his wife are his children, Leendert Troost of The Netherlands, Johanna Hursey of Decatur), Ingrid (Tony) Mendez of Decatur, John (Donna) Troost and Gary (Querine) Troost, both of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild and a son-in-law. The family will be having a private memorial dinner honoring Jan. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
