JAN LEENDERT TROOST, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born in The Netherlands on May 5, 1930, he served in the Dutch military. He worked for the city of Fort Wayne and Fred Meyer Piano. He had many talents which included repairing electronic equipment, home remodeling and wood crafting. He was at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home for the last year and a half. He married Adriana Maria Jacoba Van Den Berg on Sept. 4, 1952. Surviving along with his wife are his children, Leendert Troost of The Netherlands, Johanna Hursey of Decatur), Ingrid (Tony) Mendez of Decatur, John (Donna) Troost and Gary (Querine) Troost, both of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a great-grandchild and a son-in-law. The family will be having a private memorial dinner honoring Jan. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



