Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE A. GREENE-FLUKE. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

JANE A. GREENE-FLUKE, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Blair Ridge Health Care Center, Peru, Ind. Born in Grant Park, Ill. on Dec. 3, 1929, Jane was the daughter of the late John and Della (Heldt) Kurth. She married Hollitte Duane Greene on June 12, 1949 and later married William C. Fluke. Jane was the bookkeeper and secretary of H.J. Schrader and a former employee of Belmont Liquor. She was also a former member of the American Legion and First Presbyterian Church. She was a hard worker, but she loved a good time. She was usually dressed to the nines, hair fixed, nails done, make up on, and lots of bling. She was very outgoing and never knew a stranger. Jane enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing, and playing cards. She had a very distinguishable laugh and was often known as the "Laughing Lady." Jane is survived by her son, Hollitte D. (Patti) Greene and their three children, Candi (Matt) Greene-Hinton, Hollitte D. Greene IV, and Christi L. Greene; daughter, Debra J. (Michael) Jones-Powell and their children, Brian and Meagan Jones. Jane is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death are both husbands, and her brother, Garland Kurth. Arrangements have been made through Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. There will be no memorial service or visitation and the burial will be private. No flowers will be accepted, however, any donation to the local food bank would be appreciated. Jane's children would like to thank the entire staff of Blair Ridge Health Center (Trilogy), and Premier Hospice Services for their kindness and excellent care of Jane during the most challenging part of her life. "Thank you to all who supported her through friendship and prayer."



JANE A. GREENE-FLUKE, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Blair Ridge Health Care Center, Peru, Ind. Born in Grant Park, Ill. on Dec. 3, 1929, Jane was the daughter of the late John and Della (Heldt) Kurth. She married Hollitte Duane Greene on June 12, 1949 and later married William C. Fluke. Jane was the bookkeeper and secretary of H.J. Schrader and a former employee of Belmont Liquor. She was also a former member of the American Legion and First Presbyterian Church. She was a hard worker, but she loved a good time. She was usually dressed to the nines, hair fixed, nails done, make up on, and lots of bling. She was very outgoing and never knew a stranger. Jane enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing, and playing cards. She had a very distinguishable laugh and was often known as the "Laughing Lady." Jane is survived by her son, Hollitte D. (Patti) Greene and their three children, Candi (Matt) Greene-Hinton, Hollitte D. Greene IV, and Christi L. Greene; daughter, Debra J. (Michael) Jones-Powell and their children, Brian and Meagan Jones. Jane is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death are both husbands, and her brother, Garland Kurth. Arrangements have been made through Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. There will be no memorial service or visitation and the burial will be private. No flowers will be accepted, however, any donation to the local food bank would be appreciated. Jane's children would like to thank the entire staff of Blair Ridge Health Center (Trilogy), and Premier Hospice Services for their kindness and excellent care of Jane during the most challenging part of her life. "Thank you to all who supported her through friendship and prayer." Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close