JANE ANN HOOVER
JANE ANN HOOVER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home. Surviving include children, Lisa Henschen and Lucas Hoover; four grandchildren; a great-grandson, and a great-granddaughter expected in January 2021. She was preceded by her parents, Charles and Virginia Hetfield; and two brothers, John Hetfield and Thomas Hetfield. A private service will be held on Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Burial taking place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
