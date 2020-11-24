JANE ANN HOOVER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home. Surviving include children, Lisa Henschen and Lucas Hoover; four grandchildren; a great-grandson, and a great-granddaughter expected in January 2021. She was preceded by her parents, Charles and Virginia Hetfield; and two brothers, John Hetfield and Thomas Hetfield. A private service will be held on Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Burial taking place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com