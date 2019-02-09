JANE ANN SCOTT, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Born March 15, 1947, in Warsaw, Ind., she was the daughter of MJ and Ruby Kimes. Jane married her high school sweetheart, George, in Claypool, Ind., on Aug. 21, 1966. Jane enjoyed being active in her community and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She served on multiple committees at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church; was the Northeastern Rural Electric Co-op Director, where she was also on the state board; served on the Executive Board of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne (where she was the chairperson for a number of years); a member of PEO; and loved to play bridge. Jane is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Alicia (David) Lundal of Madison, Wis.; son, Chad (Carolyn) Scott of Carmel, Ind.; and five grandchildren, Haley, Roark, and Cooper Lundal, Mallory and Stuart Scott. She was preceded in death by her older brother, John Norman Kimes. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation three hours prior from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2019