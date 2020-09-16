JANE CHRISTINE DAWKINS, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 15, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Tagtmey er. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and sister, and revered grandmother and aunt. Her life's calling was midwifery; she helped countless mothers and babies. Jane loved to sing in the church choir, Hearthstone Ensemble, and the folk group Rosewood. She also worked as volunteer coordinator at Mental Health America. She graduated from South Side High School and was a dedicated member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, leading the mission work there for many years. Jane is survived by children, Amanda (Shane) Pickett, Abigail (Ryan) Fraley and Gabe (Mandy) Dawkins; grandchildren, Rachael, Nathaniel, Cecilia, Lorelei, and Micah; siblings, Daniel (Bernice) Tagtmeyer, Richard (Mary) Tagtmeyer, Siegrid (Silas) Belden, and Margaret Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Dawkins; son, Jeremy Dawkins; and siblings, Nathan Tagmeyer and Nancy Overton. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Midwifery Scholarship Fund in her name at SWTC Foundation or Lutheran World Relief. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.