JANE COWAN, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born June 24, 1930, in Roanoke, Ind., she was the daughter of late Ernest and Opal Shideler. Jane worked at East Allen County Schools as a secretary, retiring in 1985, and then went on to work at Grabill Bank during retirement. She was a long time member of Leo United Methodist Church, and American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 409. Surviving are her children, Steven (Kathy) Cowan, Gene (Mauna) Cowan and Linda (Rick) Wurm; eight grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Cowan; and siblings, Dean Shideler and Wanda Wohlford. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Leo Methodist Church. g
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019