JANE E. BEER, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born March 20, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Esther (Osness) Dean. Jane received a Bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and a Master's degree from Indiana University. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne and the Chapter B.D of P.E.O. Women's group. She was an avid bird lover and gardener. Jane enjoyed attending the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, spending her time with family, and watching fireworks. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, David E. Beer; daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Bennett; sons, Andy (Jamie) Duncan, James S. (Christi Wise) and Ted W. (Connie Jo) Beer; grandchildren, Lindsay, Jason, Maeic, Finley, Lucy, Christian, Cameron, Ethan, Taylor, Ari, and Tyler; sister, Kathryn Vermillion; and many nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in passing was her brother, William Dean. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 27, 2019