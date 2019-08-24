JANE ELIZABETH MINICK, faithful to her Lord to her life's end, died in peace on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Cancer consumed her body, but never touched her tender soul. Jane's spontaneous love for her family and friends is her legacy. She was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne and was the oldest child of the late CL and Dorothy "Stier" Oury. Jane mothered two wonderful children, Andy and Kristine. She is survived by her husband and life mate of 49 years, Tom Minick of Fort Wayne, Ind. "Luck brought them together, but love was the key to their hearts. True love was theirs to always share." Jane is also survived by her daughter, Kristine Radhakrishnan; granddaugh ters, Anjali and Kavita of San Ramon, Calif.; brothers, David (Sherri) Oury of Brown County, Ind., John (Molly) Oury of Big Turkey Lake, Don Oury of New Haven, Ind.; brother-in-law, Larry Hennessy of Fort Collins, Colo.; and her close and loving sisters-in-law, Clare Jean (Jim Williams) Minick of Mountainside, N.J., Pam Minick, Georgia Minick; nine nephews and 11 nieces; and her loving soul mate, Mary Lou. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Minick; sister, Joanna Hennessy; and brother, Dan Oury. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial gifts to or Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019