JANE L. WEIBEL
JANE L. WEIBEL, 87, passed Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter to the late Robert L. and Elizabeth (Evans) Ault. Jane had worked at Saint Anne Home and Parkview Hospital as a nurse. She is survived by children, Laura (John) Blum, Linda (Steve) Vowles and Jay Weibel; eight grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence, in 2002; a son, Jeffrey, in 2015; and her sister, Ruth Haas. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Northeast Indiana Cancer Services. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
