JANE L. WEIBEL, 87, passed Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter to the late Robert L. and Elizabeth (Evans) Ault. Jane had worked at Saint Anne Home and Parkview Hospital as a nurse. She is survived by children, Laura (John) Blum, Linda (Steve) Vowles and Jay Weibel; eight grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence, in 2002; a son, Jeffrey, in 2015; and her sister, Ruth Haas. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Northeast Indiana Cancer Services. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.