JANE LORETTA TERNET
1924 - 2020
JANE LORETTA TERNET, 96, of New Haven, formerly of Monroe -ville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, just after 1 a.m. at her home. Born Sept. 7, 1924 in Allen County, Ind., Jane was a daughter of the late Anthony Frank and Loretta Elizabeth (nee Wyss) Berg. She attended grade school at St. Joe Hessen Cassel and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1942. Jane married Gerald Frank Ternet on Jan. 15, 1944; they were together over 45 years before he passed away April 30, 1989 at age 66. She was a homemaker, talented seamstress, loved to travel and dance. When she was younger, she helped her husband with farming, their trailer sales and rental business, and enjoyed vacationing in Florida. Surviving are her children, Michael A. (Lennis) Ternet of Warren, Thomas J. (Marna) Ternet of Fort Wayne, Neil A. (Lois) Ternet of Monroeville, Sandra M. (Thomas) Youngblutt and Candace A. (W. David) Bangert, both of New Haven; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Brager of Fort Wayne. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gerald "Jerry" Dale Ternet in May 2008 and Terence Lee Ternet in June 2008; grandson, Lon M. Ternet in March 2020; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ternet in April 2006; and six siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one half hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a vigil service at 6:45 p.m. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, New Haven, at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
