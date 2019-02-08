Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE LOUISE BAKER. View Sign

JANE LOUISE BAKER, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Coventry Meadows, where she was a resident for four years since the death of her husband, Gerald. Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1932, she was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from South Side High School. She was a lifelong member of Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. Jane and her mother were members of the



JANE LOUISE BAKER, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Coventry Meadows, where she was a resident for four years since the death of her husband, Gerald. Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1932, she was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and graduated from South Side High School. She was a lifelong member of Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren. Jane and her mother were members of the Smith Street Church of the Brethren prior to building the new church on South Calhoun. She met and married Gerald at the Smith Street Church while participating in the youth group there. They were married on Nov. 25, 1950 and were married for 64 years. Jane's father died when she was eight years old from TB, and having no siblings she wanted a larger family; subsequently, they had four children. When they started Gerald R. Baker Builder, she not only was a loving mother but she became the entire office staff and bookkeeper. She also worked 30 years for Feichter Realtors. She and Gerald enjoyed driving around town recalling homes and commercial projects they had built and always wanting to keep up on what was going on in the building business. Jane had a very loving and gentle heart and especially enjoyed spending time with her children and family. Jane is survived by her four children, Jack (Martha) Baker of Burlington, Wis., Marna (Tom) Ternet, Don (Tina) Baker, and Kay (Eldon) Chilcote, all of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; father, Dwight Hoard; mother, Hazel (Hoard) Valentine; stepfather, Rosil Valetine; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Minerva Baker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, DeLoss and Doris Baker; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella Jane Bahr. The family would like to thank Coventry Meadows for her care while a resident there and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care of her this past week. "We especially thank Carolyn Egolf for her weekly letters to our mother. She looked forward to them each time they arrived." Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 South Calhoun St., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with calling one hour- prior from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne following the service. Preferred memorials to Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, Heartland Hospice, or The Rescue Mission. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park

6301 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne , IN 46807

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close