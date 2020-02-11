JANE LOUISE MACY, 71, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Jane was the daughter of the late Herbert and Maxine Jennings. Jane graduated from North Side High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in Science from IPFW. She worked for Parkview Hospital for 30 years until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of Christ Hope Ministries and Church. Jane's perfect day would include being at Lake Gage, working in her garden, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren's school and sporting activities. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, David Macy; children, Kristin (Joe Kirk) Burton and Kent (Abigail) Macy; grandchildren, Makenzie (Jared) Lund, Brayden, Landon, and Addison Macy; great-granddaughter, Lylah Lund; and siblings, Nancee (Dick) Swanson and David (Maggie) Jennings. Jane was also preceded in death by her infant brother, Richard Jennings; and son-in-law, John Burton. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Christ Hope Ministries and Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020