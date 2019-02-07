JANE M. BLOEBAUM, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. She was the office manager for Wayne Asphalt Co., retiring after many years of service. Jane was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, wife and friend who will truly be missed. Jane is survived by her husband, John Bloebaum; children, Chris (Brenda) Williams, Amy (Griffith) Williams and Jeff (Patty) Widau; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane Gunn. Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11:30 until the service time. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco, Ind. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019