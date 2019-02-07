JANE M. BLOEBAUM

  • "I have a lot of fun memories with Jane from over many..."
    - Sue Becker
  • "Condolences to Jane's family. She will surely be missed...."
    - Lea and Steven Siddall

JANE M. BLOEBAUM, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. She was the office manager for Wayne Asphalt Co., retiring after many years of service. Jane was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, wife and friend who will truly be missed. Jane is survived by her husband, John Bloebaum; children, Chris (Brenda) Williams, Amy (Griffith) Williams and Jeff (Patty) Widau; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane Gunn. Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11:30 until the service time. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco, Ind. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 7, 2019
