JANE MARIE DANNENFELSER, 65, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with her husband, Alan Robert Dannen-felser. Born April 5, 1954, in Decatur, she was the daughter of Edith (Boice) Clifton, who survives, and the late Duane Clifton. She was a member of Aboite Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and worked as an RN at Parkview Hospital. She later earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education, and taught at and retired from Aboite Elementary School. "Jane was a generous and loving mother, wife, sister, and teacher. She had great compassion for people, and animals". She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spoiling her family, friends, and fur babies. "She loved the Lord and her family. She also loved her dog Charlie, and her kitties, Gracie, and Oliver. She never forgot a name, and always made everyone feel special, and loved". She is also survived by her daughters, Julie (Doug) Hadaway and Mary (Brandon) Beneke; and brother, David Clifton. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or Aboite Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 26, 2019