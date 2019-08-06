JANELLE LYNN (LOUKS) CARPENTER, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from complications of Leukemia, which she had battled for the past seven years. Janelle recently celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary to her husband, Scott. She was born Aug. 26, 1964, in Muncie, Ind. "Janelle was most known for loving people fiercely and always showing unyielding optimism and faith, even during the most trying times. There was a light in her so bright that people could not help but feel the love of Jesus when they met her. That light will be sorely missed by those she has left behind." Surviving are her dear husband, Scott; and her two loving daughters, Emily and Erin; along with her two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" (Phil) Landfair and Jo Ellen (Randy) Thomas; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty (Sewell) Louks; and her parent in-laws, David and Virginia "Ginger" (Lawrence) Carpenter. Janelle's life will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Janelle requested donations be made to Blessed Portions Ministry on her behalf. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019