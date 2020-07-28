1/1
JANET A. RHINEHALT
JANET A. RHINEHALT, 83, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkview Hospital -Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Paulding, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Rosalie (Moore) Rhine -halt. She was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. She retired in 2003 from Phelps Dodge Corp. after 47 years. She is survived by her siblings, Jerry (Marilyn) Rhinehalt of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and Joan (Dennis) Dancer of Huron, Ohio; nieces and nephews, David (Sherry) Rhinehalt, Steve (Teresa) Rhinehalt, Anne (John) Petrich, Mark (Amy) Dancer, and Michele (Robert) Pollak; great-nieces and great-nephews, Madeline and Macie Petrich, Jessica, Megan, Troy, and Haley Dancer, Connor Matiacio, Alina Pollak, Kyle and Everett Rhinehalt. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Greg Rhinehalt. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy. E, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Father Louis Fowoyo officiating. Masks Required. Burial in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. Preferred memorials are to the church. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
