JANET ANN FISHER, 81, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on Nov. 22, 1937 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of Raymond Nommay and Elsie (Gerardot) Nommay. Janet enjoyed shopping and her pets. She was a very independent woman always keeping busy. She also enjoyed spending time around her family. Surviving relatives include two nieces, Janet (Stanley) Schenk; Lisa (Timothy) Smith; one great-niece, Amanda Smith, all of Fort Wayne, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John A. Fisher; one brother; one sister and one niece. Funeral Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside committal service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2019