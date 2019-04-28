Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANET CAROL GILDEA, SC, MD, (Sister of Charity of Cincinnati), 62, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Sisters of Charity community home in Anthony, New Mexico. She was a Sister of Charity for 36 years. Born Sept. 11, 1956, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Eugene and Carol (Suelzer) Gildea. She attended St. Henry's Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1974. She earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 1978. She graduated from Indiana University's School of Medicine, and also accepted the invitation to vowed life as a Sister of Charity in 1982. Her ministries included 35 years of medical service to the poor in Kentucky, New Mexico, Texas and a colonia in Anapra, Mexico. She began her family practice residency in 1982 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Covington, Kentucky. In 1986, she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, working part-time at both Villa Therese Clinic and a clinic for medically needy families. In 1991, Sister Janet became medical director at San Vicente Clinic near El Paso, Texas, and four years later she co-founded La Clinica Guadalupana for families living in desperate poverty on both sides of the U.S. - Mexico border. This ministry expanded to provide much needed assistance for children with special needs through the Santo Nino Project in Anapra, Mexico. In 2007, she joined the Sisters of Charity Vocation Team, and she was instrumental in the development of a vocation video to expand outreach. She served as director of initial Formation for the Sisters of Charity. She was a National Religious Vocation Conference member and shared her vocation story on her blog, "Each Day Counts." She was a frequent writer for Global Sisters Report. She also served as the El Paso Diocesan Liaison for Women Religious. Sister Janet saw great value in the outreach-service component that young people offer the world in their desire to make it a better place. For her sisters and those who knew her best, Sister Janet's own words speak of the woman she was and the passion she felt for religious life today. "There are so many needs for which religious women are uniquely positioned to deepen their relationship with God and to live in a community of faith; being a sister of Charity is a wonderful option and a great adventure." Sister Janet is survived by her father, Eugene "Bud" Gildea; siblings, Steve and Anita (Gorman), Ellen Douglas, Jane Gildea, John and Deborah (Patton), and Ann and Michael VanFleteren; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol; and brother-in-law, Michael "Skip" Douglas. Mass is noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Chapel at Bishop Luers High School, 333 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at the Sisters of Charity Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials can be made to: Santo Nino Project for Special Needs Children, c/o Sisters of Charity, 260 Sombra Verde, Anthony, New Mexico 88021.

