JANET ELAINE FORTH, 76, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Janet graduated from North Side High School and earned her degree in Nursing. She worked for St. Joseph Hospital during her working years. She enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, William Forth; children, Michael (Jen) Forth, Chad (Hope) Forth; grandchildren, James, Jill, and Zach; and one brother. Janet was preceded in death by a brother. Private Family Service. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.