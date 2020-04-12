JANET ELAINE TILL

Obituary
JANET ELAINE TILL, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Feb. 22, 1930, she was a daughter of Clarence and Mariam Pickering and was the last remaining of seven children. Janet is survived by her five children, Joyce Dobbert, Kenneth Till Jr., Stephen Till, Jamie Till, and Brian Till; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
