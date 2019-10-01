JANET GRACE YOUNG, 75, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of New Haven, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the daughter of the late Richard and Aileen (Hendorf) Young. She was a past member of Faith United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. She was employed with Allen County Motors for 25 years and Summit Trucking for two years. Janet was an avid sports fan and could be found cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Cubs, and watching NASCAR. She also enjoyed crochet word searches, and Country and Western music. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Darrell) Boothby of New Haven; niece, Kristina (Timothy) Harding of Springfield, Ohio; nephew, Andrew (Jennifer) Boothby of Upper Arlington, Ohio; five great nephews, and one great niece. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Faith United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019