JANET I. GARDINER, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 3, 2020.