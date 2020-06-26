JANET J. ROY
JANET J. ROY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Wells County, Ind., on Oct. 20, 1932, Janet was the daughter of the late Harry and Clara (Bower) Thomas. She retired in 1994 from Kmart where she had worked for 25 years. She is survived by three children, William H. (Cynthia) Roy of Fort Wayne, Cynthia A. (Donald) Kreischer of Columbia City and Richard A. (Shari) Roy of Garrett; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Floyd A. "Rusty" Roy; and two brothers, Jerry and James Thomas. Service is 11 a.m. Monday at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to The Robinson Chapel building fund or the D.A.V. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 26, 2020.
